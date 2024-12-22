Russell ended with 20 points (7-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 103-99 victory over the Kings.

Russell stepped up and provided a spark off the Lakers bench in Saturday's contest, leading all bench players in scoring, assists and rebounds while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points. Russell has surpassed the 20-point mark in three outings this season, adding at least five assists in all three of those contests. He has now recorded at least 15 points in three of his last five appearances, including in two straight outings.