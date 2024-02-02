Russell logged 16 points (5-20 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, 14 assists and two steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 114-105 win over Boston.

Russell returned to double-digit scoring figures after his nine-point outing against the Hawks on Jan. 30, and he also registered a season-high mark in assists, which was to be expected given the Lakers were without their two most dominant players in Anthony Davis (Achilles) and LeBron James (ankle). Russell is going through his best stretch of the season and is averaging 22.9 points, 6.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game across his last 10 outings.