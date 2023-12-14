Russell contributed 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, 10 assists and three steals over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-119 win over San Antonio.

The Lakers were without LeBron James (calf) for this one, so Russell was in full control of the playmaking duties, and he backed that up with his third double-double of the season, with two of those coming across his last six outings. Russell has been a bit inconsistent in the scoring column, which limits his upside, but he remains a reliable playmaker who can consistently knock down threes. Through his last 10 games, he's averaging 13.8 points and 6.6 assists per game while shooting 37.5 percent from three-point range.