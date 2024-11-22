Russell provided seven points (3-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six assists, one rebound, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Thursday's 119-118 loss to the Magic.

Russell tied his second-lowest scoring mark of the season, though he posted five or more assists for the 11th time through 15 regular-season appearances. The 28-year-old point guard has seen a decrease in playing time since shifting to the bench, due in part to the emergence of Dalton Knecht. In his last five outings, Russell has averaged 8.6 points, 5.0 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 34.9 percent from the field across 24.0 minutes per game.