Russell logged 23 points (8-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt), three rebounds and six assists across 39 minutes during Monday's 101-99 loss to the Nuggets in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Russell delivered a much-improved effort compared to Game 1 when he notched 13 points while shooting poorly from the field (6-20 FG, 1-9 3Pt). However, his strong contributions were not enough Monday, as the Lakers wasted a 20-point lead and lost the game on a buzzer-beater from Jamal Murray. Nonetheless, the uptick in efficiency is nice to see from Russell, who should have a pivotal role on offense in Thursday's decisive Game 3.