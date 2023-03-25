Russell (hip) won't play Friday against the Thunder, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said that the injury isn't serious and that Russell will be considered day-to-day going forward. Russell's next chance to play will come Sunday against the Bulls. With Russell sidelined Friday, Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves will likely see heightened minutes and usage out of the backcourt.
