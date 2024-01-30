Russell accumulated 23 points (8-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 41 minutes during Monday's 135-119 loss to Houston. He only posted one turnover.

Russell's scoring agenda continues to deliver, and the rumor mill is indicating that his recent play may have gotten him removed from the trade block. Los Angeles' trade-deadline plan remains uncertain, but Monday's performance is indicative of Russell's ability to contribute via facilitation and score elsewhere if his three-point shot is cold. His porous defense still looms as an issue, however.