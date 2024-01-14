Russell (knee) is available and in the starting unit to face the Jazz on Saturday, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
The Lakers will be close to full strength Saturday since Anthony Davis (ankle) and D'Angelo Russell (knee) will start. Russell has scored in double figures in three straight matchups following a three-game absence due to a tailbone injury and seems to be trending in the right direction after a stretch of some uneven performances.
