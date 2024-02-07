Russell (undisclosed) underwent an undisclosed treatment Tuesday and didn't practice Wednesday, and he will likely be listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Denver, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
McMenamin reported earlier Wednesday that coach Darvin Ham said Russell went a "tune-up procedure," but a team spokesperson later clarified it was a "treatment." It's still unclear exactly what happened, but the fact Russell hasn't been ruled out immediately for Thursday's game suggests his injury is minor. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see the point guard miss both halves of the Lakers' upcoming back-to-back set.
