Russell has agreed on a two-year, $37 million contract to remain with the Lakers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Russell bounced around after getting drafted by the Lakers in the 2015 NBA Draft Lottery. After two years in Los Angeles, he subsequently played with the Nets, Warriors and Timberwolves before returning to LA via trade last season. Upon his arrival, the veteran point guard averaged 17.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.6 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.7 field goals across 30.9 minutes per game. He also managed to shoot an efficient 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. It now looks like Russell is projected to start at point guard in the upcoming season, with Gabe Vincent backing him up.