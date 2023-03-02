Russell (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Friday will mark Russell's fourth consecutive absence due to a sprained right ankle. With LeBron James (foot) already ruled out for the contest, Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown figure to see expanded roles. Russell will have another shot at suiting up Sunday against Golden State.