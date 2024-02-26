Russell racked up 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Sunday's 123-113 loss to Phoenix.

Russell led all Lakers in threes while ending as one of three players with 20 or more points and finishing three assists short of the double-digit mark to boost Los Angeles offensively. Russell has connected on four or more threes in 17 games this year, including in three of his last six contests. Over his last 10 appearances, Russell has surpassed the 20-point mark five times.