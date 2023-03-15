Russell finished with 17 points (5-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes during Tuesday's 123-108 win over New Orleans.

Russell posted a decent stat line and stuffed the stat sheet, but the fact that he needed 15 shots to score 17 points can't be overlooked. The point guard has struggled with injuries since joining Los Angeles, but he's been productive when available and has scored at least 15 points in all but one of his seven outings following the trade. He's averaging 18.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game since changing teams.