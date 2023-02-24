Russell suffered an ankle injury and is considered day-to-day, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Russell picked up a right ankle sprain after he turned his ankle stepping on an opposing player's foot. The X-rays on Russell's ankle came back negative so he could return soon. The Lakers have two days off before they play the Mavericks on Sunday, so his status is uncertain for that contest at the moment.
