Russell finished Wednesday's 130-125 overtime win over the Clippers with 27 points (10-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and six assists across 36 minutes.

Russell and Anthony Davis both scored 27 points while LeBron James racked up 35 in a top-heavy performance by a hobbled Lakers squad. Russell struggled with an average of 14.0 points on 36.6 percent shooting from the field over his first three games of the campaign, but he's bounced back by averaging 27.5 points on 60.6 percent shooting over his subsequent two contests. The point guard will likely settle somewhere between the two ranges as the season wears on, and he figures to be the same solid source of points, triples and assists that fantasy managers have grown accustomed to.