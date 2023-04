Russell logged 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's 128-112 win over the Grizzlies in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Russell was aggressive early and finished fifth on the team in scoring behind Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The lefty point guard also showcased his playmaking ability and recorded a team-high seven assists.