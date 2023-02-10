Russell (trade) is not on the injury report for Saturday's matchup against the Warriors, suggesting he's available to make his Lakers debut, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Russell likely projects as the Lakers' new starting point guard over Dennis Schroder after the club acquired him prior to Thursday's trade deadline. Los Angeles also sent Russell Westbrook to Utah in the package, lessening the backcourt competition for minutes. Russell spent the first two years of his career with Los Angeles before moving on to Brooklyn, Golden State and Minnesota. This year with the Wolves, he averaged 17.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.9 minutes. The Lakers need his 39.1 percent three-point shooting more than his passing ability, but Russell will still get his fair share of playmaking opportunities when LeBron James is on the bench or takes plays off. Fantasy managers rostering Russell should expect a decrease in value, but it may not be drastic.