Russell is out for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Russell bruised his tailbone trying to take a charge in the second half of Saturday's loss to Minnesota, and the injury will cost him the second half of Los Angeles' back-to-back set. Cam Reddish (groin) is also out Sunday, likely setting up huge workloads for Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura and Max Christie.