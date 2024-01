Russell (tailbone) will not play in Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

No surprise here, as Russell was carrying a doubtful tag prior to this update. However, coach Darvin Ham said Friday evening that Russell is going to be day-to-day going forward, so he could be back for Sunday's game against the Clippers. Austin Reaves and Max Christie will likely continue to see a bump in playing time in the short term.