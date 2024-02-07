Coach Darvin Ham said Russell underwent a "tune up procedure" Tuesday and didn't practice Wednesday, and his availability for Thursday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Russell's been on fire since moving into the starting lineup in mid-January, averaging 24.0 points, 6.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in 37.2 minutes over the last 13 games. The fact Russell hasn't been ruled out immediately for Thursday's game suggests the procedure was minor, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the point guard miss both halves of the Lakers' upcoming back-to-back set.