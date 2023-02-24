Head coach Darvin Ham said Friday he doubts Russell (ankle) plays Sunday in Dallas, and the point guard is day-to-day moving forward, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Russell left the Lakers' win over Golden State on Thursday after stepping on Donte DiVincenzo's foot and didn't return to the contest. X-rays came back negative, so it appears he's avoided a significant injury, though he'll likely sit out at least one contest as a precaution. If that's the case, Dennis Schroder would likely slide into the starting lineup, while Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker would be candidates for increased roles off the bench.