Russell (ankle) is doubtful for Tuesday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Russell will likely miss a second straight contest after suffering a right ankle sprain during the first game back following the All-Star break. Dennis Schroder figures to remain in the starting lineup if Russell is indeed ruled out.
More News
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Officially out•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Officially listed as doubtful•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Suffers ankle sprain•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Won't return Thursday•
-
Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Plays well alongside LeBron•