Russell (tailbone) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Russell is expected to miss his second game in a row for the Lakers. When Russell was on the sidelines for Sunday's game versus the Pelicans, Austin Reaves played 36 minutes and Max Christie played 29. Wednesday night will be a little different, however, as Cam Reddish is expected to return from his groin injury.