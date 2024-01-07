Russell (tailbone) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Russell has missed the past three games for the Lakers, but coach Darvin Ham said Friday that he was making good progress. If Russell is able to play versus the Clippers, Austin Reaves will likely see a reduced workload and Max Christie could lose a huge chunk of minutes.
