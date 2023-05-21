Russell posted three points (1-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt), three rebounds and four assists over 20 minutes during Saturday's 119-108 loss to Denver in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Russell was ice cold in the loss, going 1-of-8 from the floor, ending with three points in 20 minutes. His form has been wildly inconsistent throughout the playoffs, highlighted by this performance. The Lakers now trail 0-3 to the Nuggets, with Game 4 slated for Monday in Los Angeles. They are going to have to do what no team has ever done should they hope to reach the NBA Finals.