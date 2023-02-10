Russell will not play in Thursday's game against the Bucks but has a strong chance to be available Saturday Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Fantasy managers will have to wait to see Russell's second stint with the Lakers begin, as Russell will miss Thursday's tilt and continue to get settled in following the blockbuster trade Wednesday. Since the deal was announced, the Lakers shipped Patrick Beverley to Orlando for Mo Bamba, which should ease any worries about his workload with the new team.