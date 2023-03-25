Russell (hip) will not play Friday against the Thunder, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.
Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said the injury isn't serious and that Russell will be considered day-to-day going forward. His next chance to play will be March 26 against the Bulls. With Russell sidelined Friday, we can expect Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves to be more involved.
