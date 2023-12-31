Russell will not return to Saturday's game versus Minnesota due to a tailbone contusion, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports. He finished with five points, three assists and one rebound in 20 minutes.

Russell suffered the injury after drawing an offensive foul in the third quarter. The injury is bad timing, as the Lakers play again Sunday versus the Pelicans. Russell should be considered questionable for that contest, and if he's unable to play, we could see more of Austin Reaves and Cam Reddish.