Russell (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Mark Medina of NBA.comreports.
Russell was held out of the front leg of this back-to-back set on Thursday, as he underwent an undisclosed procedure that forced him to miss practice Wednesday. There's no word of any restrictions, and the Lakers will need every minute they can get from him with so many injuries across the roster.
