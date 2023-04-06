Russell (foot) is good to go for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.
Russell is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, which should result in Dennis Schroder returning to the second unit. There's been no word on any minutes restrictions for D'Lo, so he's safe to fire up in all leagues.
