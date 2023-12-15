Russell (head) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Russell has been downgraded from questionable to out and will join Anthony Davis (hip/groin) and Cam Reddish on the sidelines. With all of the Lakers' absences, Austin Reaves and Max Christie are candidates for elevated usage. Russell's next chance to suit up will come Monday versus New York.