Russell (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Warriors, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Russell has been dealing with a sprained right ankle, which will be his fifth straight absence due to the injury. The Lakers will turn to Dennis Schroder to handle a bigger playmaking role, while Austin Reaves, Lonnie Walker and Troy Brown should see expanded roles as well. Russell's next chance to play comes Tuesday against the Grizzlies.
