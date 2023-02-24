Russell (ankle) won't return to Thursday's contest against the Warriors, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Russell picked up a right ankle sprain in the first half of Thursday's matchup with Golden State. With the guard unavailable, Dennis Schroder and Malik Beasley should see increased minutes for the remainder of the contest.
