Russell isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Hawks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Lakers are shaking things up in the backcourt for this matchup and will slot Gabe Vincent in the first unit, meaning Russell will operate as the go-to offensive weapon off the bench. Russell is averaging 12.1 points, 4.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game when coming off the bench this season (11 appearances).