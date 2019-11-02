Lakers' Danny Green: Clutch performance Friday
Green amassed 14 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 119-110 victory over Dallas.
Green nailed a corner three to send the game into overtime Friday, ending with 14 points including three triples. His floor spacing is essential for the Lakers and the playing time should hover around the 30 minutes mark. He is currently the 56th ranked player, however, that seems unsustainable moving forward. He is going to be a hard player to move in a trade if you are trying to sell-high and so you might just have to sit on him for now.
