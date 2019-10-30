Lakers' Danny Green: Disappointing night Tuesday

Green tallied just eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 120-91 victory over Memphis.

Green had a poor night Tuesday, managing just eight points and very little else. After his first-game explosion, Green has leveled out in the following games but remains a must-roster player. Those who grabbed him early may be inclined to drop him to waivers meaning you could get him for nothing right now.