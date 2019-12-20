Lakers' Danny Green: Drill seven triples Thursday

Green had 21 points (7-13 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 111-104 loss to the Bucks.

Green dropped in seven triples but added very little else. He is averaging under nine points per game this season and so the 21 points were certainly on the high side. He is putting up top-120 numbers in nine-category leagues, however, his value is really tied to threes and steals only. The category isolation limits Green's overall value and he remains more of a streaming option.