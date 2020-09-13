Green notched 14 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and an assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's Game 5 win over the Rockets.

Green is recognized as a streaky shooter, but he seems to be trending his numbers towards the right direction after a slow start to the postseason. The veteran wing went 11-of-26 (42.3 percent) from deep during the Western Conference Semifinals, and the Lakers will certainly need his accurate touch from long range in the upcoming series against either the Clippers or the Nuggets.