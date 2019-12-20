Lakers' Danny Green: Drills seven triples Thursday
Green had 21 points (7-13 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 111-104 loss to the Bucks.
Green dropped in seven triples but added very little else. He is averaging under nine points per game this season and so the 21 points were certainly on the high side. He is putting up top-120 numbers in nine-category leagues; however, his value is really tied to threes and steals only. The category isolation limits Green's overall value, and he remains more of a streaming option.
More News
-
Lakers' Danny Green: Struggles from deep in win•
-
Lakers' Danny Green: Nears double-double in win•
-
Lakers' Danny Green: Fills stat sheet against Nuggets•
-
Lakers' Danny Green: Scores 14 points against Thunder•
-
Lakers' Danny Green: Fills box score Sunday•
-
Lakers' Danny Green: Hits three triples in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.