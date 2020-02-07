Lakers' Danny Green: Ends scoring drought with 15 points

Green recorded 15 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 31 minutes in Thursday's 121-111 loss to the Rockets.

Green bounced back from a four-game skid where he only averaged 5.3 points and 4.8 rebounds. Thursday also marked the first time he's posted a double-digit scoring total since putting up 14 against the Nets two weeks ago. Stretches of sub-par output seem to be a trend with Green, and his occasional bursts of production are difficult to predict. His variance-riddled play makes him a risky fantasy prospect.