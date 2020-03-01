Lakers' Danny Green: Expected back Sunday
Green (hip) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.
Green's sore right hip prevented him from playing in Saturday's loss to the Grizzlies, but his probable designation for Sunday implies the Lakers were just taking some extra caution with the veteran in the front end of the back-to-back set. Assuming he gains clearance to play against the Pelicans, expect Green to slot back into a starting role on the wing and handle a normal minutes load.
