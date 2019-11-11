Lakers' Danny Green: Fails to score in loss Sunday

Green had just three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors.

Green missed all five of his shot attempts during Sunday's loss, continuing his decline after a torrid start to the season. Green exploded in the Lakers' opening game but has struggled to rediscover that form over the past three weeks. He remains a serviceable option in standard formats due to his defensive abilities but those with him on their roster need to be prepared for nights such as this.