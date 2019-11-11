Lakers' Danny Green: Fails to score in loss Sunday
Green had just three rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 113-104 loss to the Raptors.
Green missed all five of his shot attempts during Sunday's loss, continuing his decline after a torrid start to the season. Green exploded in the Lakers' opening game but has struggled to rediscover that form over the past three weeks. He remains a serviceable option in standard formats due to his defensive abilities but those with him on their roster need to be prepared for nights such as this.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.