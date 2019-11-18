Lakers' Danny Green: Fills box score Sunday
Green produced 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 24 minutes during Sunday's 122-101 victory over Atlanta.
Green contributed across the board Sunday, helping the Lakers to a comfortable victory. He has been struggling of late after setting a rapid pace to begin the season. The defensive numbers are typically the deciding factor when evaluating Green from night-to-night. Production such as this on a consistent basis would warrant a roster spot in 12-team leagues. At this stage, he is more of a streamer but those in competitive formats should keep an eye on him to see if he can ride this momentum forward.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...