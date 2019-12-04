Lakers' Danny Green: Fills stat sheet against Nuggets

Green had five points (2-12 FG, 1-7 3PT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 105-96 win at Denver.

Green struggled badly from the field but that has been a trend by now -- the veteran shooting guard is making just 35 percent of his field goals and 23.1 percent of his three-point attempts over his last five games. His value goes down enormously if he's not shooting well, and he will aim to shake off those woes Wednesday at Utah.