Play

Lakers' Danny Green: Fills stat sheet against Nuggets

Green had five points (2-12 FG, 1-7 3PT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 105-96 win at Denver.

Green struggled badly from the field but that has been a trend by now -- the veteran shooting guard is making just 35 percent of his field goals and 23.1 percent of his three-point attempts over his last five games. His value goes down enormously if he's not shooting well, and he will aim to shake off those woes Wednesday at Utah.

More News
Our Latest Stories