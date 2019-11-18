Lakers' Danny Green: Fills the boxscore Sunday

Green produced 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Sunday's 122-101 victory over Atlanta.

Green contributed across the board Sunday, helping the Lakers to a comfortable victory. He has been struggling of late after setting a rapid pace to begin the season. The defensive numbers are typically the deciding factor when evaluating Green from night-to-night. Production such as this on a consistent basis would warrant a roster spot in 12-team leagues. At this stage, he is more of a streamer but those in competitive formats should keep an eye on him to see if he can ride this momentum forward.