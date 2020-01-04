Lakers' Danny Green: Hits six triples Friday

Green ended with 25 points (9-14 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 123-113 victory over the Pelicans.

Green scored 20 points in the first half, helping the Lakers establish an early lead. He rounded out the game with 25 points, one of his better performances in the last few weeks. This is unlikely to be repeated and Green is not someone to target in standard leagues, other than as a three-point streamer.