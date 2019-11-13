Lakers' Danny Green: Hits three triples in win
Green ended with 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and one rebound in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 victory over Phoenix.
Green bounced back after failing to score in his last outing, totaling 14 points including three triples. The scoring was nice, however, the lack of defensive numbers is disappointing, to say the least. The majority of his value is tied to steals, blocks, and three-pointers. On the nights he struggles in one or two of those areas, his overall value will certainly be compromised.
