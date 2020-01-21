Lakers' Danny Green: Hits two threes Monday
Green posted seven points (2-6 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one block across 24 minutes during Monday's 139-107 loss to the Celtics.
After a relatively cool December, with Green shooting just 33.8 percent from distance, he's picked things up. This month, he's hitting 40.9 percent of his 4.9 triples per game. Green also has 22 performances this season with at least two made threes.
