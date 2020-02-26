Lakers' Danny Green: Hot from three

Green scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt), while chipping in five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block across 31 minutes during the Lakers' 118-109 Tuesday night win over the Pelicans.

Green hit two quick threes in the opening minutes, but then left after receiving a gash to his right eyelid. He would later return to the game and conclude with one of his strongest shooting nights of the year. Green has now made a three in 10 straight games.