Lakers' Danny Green: Leads team in scoring

Green scored 28 points (10-14 FG, 7-9 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, two steals and one block during the Lakers' 102-112 loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Green scored 18 of his 28 points in the third quarter and was the team's top scorer in this game, over both Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Expecting this kind of scoring output -- or efficiency -- throughout the season would be a stretch, but Green could have higher value than expected due to his ability to knock down threes as a spot-up shooter, something valuable when LeBron runs the offense.